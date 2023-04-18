MLB Best Bets: Chicago Cubs, Orioles, Nationals, Rays and Reds

Both of these pitchers starting we have faded to begin the year. Now they face off in Coors Field with winds blowing out to right field at 18 mph come game time. I don’t care how high this total is, I’m pulling the trigger. The total opened at 12 and is now at 12.5 and instead of picking a side in this one I’m going to play the over.

The first five total was too high for me and I rather play the full game considering how bad both these team’s bullpens are. There is nothing else to say about this one and I’m not going to overthink it. Two bad pitchers, the Coors effect, and the Rockies used four bullpen arms yesterday. I’m expecting to see some runs today.

The Play: Pirates/Rockies O12.5 (-120) 1.2 U to win 1 U

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland Athletics @ 9:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Marcus Stroman vs. Ken Waldichuk

The Stro show is on the mound today and we backed the Cubbies yesterday as they cruised to a 10-1 win over Oakland. This is the same system I mentioned with the Orioles, this is another interleague game and I’m going to fade Oakland again. The total for this game is set at 7.5 and with a lower total it significantly favors the Cubs.

I see this line as a way for the books to back Stroman and they are giving respect to the Chicago’s ace. It could be a square play again but this system is hitting at such a high rate to start the season and I will continue to play it. I am looking primarily at the first five innings rather than the full game or spread. The Cubs mash lefties and we saw it yesterday. How about Patrick Wisdom and his two-homer night? The Cubs bats are hot and Waldichuk’s 10.20 ERA isn’t getting it done. I’m backing Stroman in this one and I see him shutting down this A’s lineup. If it isn’t broke don’t fix it.