MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 7, 2023

It does make sense from a baseball perspective. The Angels rank as one of baseball’s best against left-handed pitchers. They rank 6th in OPS and 4th in wRC+ versus southpaws this year, and they’ve had some success against Martin Perez.

Through 126 PA against the Angels’ current roster, Perez has posted a .398 xwOBA, a .310 xBA, and a .490 xSLG. Those numbers are far below average, and Perez’s xERA sits in the 46th percentile at 4.26. Over the past two seasons, Perez’s worst splits have been during the day and on the road, and he’ll get an Angels offense due for a big rebound.

We generally love to fade teams coming off a big win like that, especially in a division game. Jose Suarez’s ERA is so high because he was tipping pitches at the beginning of the year and was getting demolished. The Angels fixed the problem going into his last start, and he threw a five-inning shutout against Milwaukee. This pitcher has consistently had ERAs under four in each of the previous two seasons; he’s a solid option for the Angels.

I could take the Angels through five, but I’m more confident in their bullpen than in the Rangers. After that beat-down they took last night, I think they bounce back and pull out the win.

The Pick: Angels ML (-125) 1 U to win 0.8 U

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs @ 2:20 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Sandy Alcantara vs. Hayden Wesneski

The first two games in this series have been low scoring, as both offenses have struggled out of the gate. The problem hasn’t been the Cubs’ offense, scoring four runs in both; the Marlins have only put up three runs combined. The Marlins have a nice matchup offensively today, and I’m starting to get worried about Sandy Alcantara.

Sandy doesn’t look even close to his former self. He’s not getting his normal soft contact (48th percentile in Hard-Hit rate). He’s rocking the lowest strikeout rate and highest walk rate since 2020. His changeup and sinker data are troublesome, especially the sinker, allowing a .443 xwOBA. The Cubs’ favorite pitches to hit are changeups and sinkers, and Sandy is usually worse on the road. While the Cubs’ better split is against lefties, they are still an above-average offense against righties by OPS, wRC+, and wOBA.