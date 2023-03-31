March 31st MLB Best Bet for Astros vs White Sox.

Opening Day was a success! I only had one bet: the Blue Jays/Cards F5 over 3.5, which hit in the first inning. We set the tone for the season, so let’s keep the momentum rolling into today.

Houston Astros F5 -0.5 (+100) 1U to Win 1U

The Houston Astros were utterly shut down yesterday by last year’s AL CY Young runner-up Dylan Cease. He threw 6.1 innings with 10ks while only allowing one run. I expect the Astros bats to bounce back strong today.

Lance Lynn will be taking the mound for the White Sox today. He regressed last season and finished with a 3.99 ERA. He throws a fastball 59.3% of the time and that’s a recipe for disaster vs this Astros lineup. Since 2020, in three starts vs. the Astros, Lynn went 0-3 with a 12.06 ERA.

Like Manoah yesterday, Lynn was another pitcher who relied heavily on the shift. He got left-handed batters to hit into the shift at a top 10% rate last year. I expect Lynn to have a ton of early struggles this season and will happily target him versus a team that’s already hit him exceptionally well in the past.