MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 26, 2023

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Guardians @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Matthew Liberatore vs. Shane Bieber

This Guardians offense is embarrassing. They can’t string together anything offensively, and now they are home favorites with Shane Bieber on the mound. I think this game should be even at -110, so this is more of a value play rather than me being very confident in a winner.

Shane Bieber doesn’t have a great matchup today and is due for some regression. By far, Bieber is allowing the hardest contact of his career, rocking a 50.5% Hard-Hit rate compared to the 43% mark over his past few seasons. His strikeout rate is nowhere near what it’s been, sitting at 17.8% compared to 25% the previous season. All of this has cultivated a 4.92 xERA compared to his 3.08 ERA.

His four-seam fastball and cutter have allowed much of the damage, while his slider has gotten him out of trouble. He also hasn’t had much of a difficult schedule; this will be his toughest matchup to date. He’s faced the A’s, Nationals, Marlins, Yankees, Tigers, Red Sox, Mets, and White Sox. None of those compare to the Cardinals.

The Cardinals rank number one in wRC+ against right-handed pitching in May. They also rank first in Hard-Hit rate and ISO (Isolated Power), which can get Bieber into massive trouble. If the stuff isn’t producing strikeouts, the contact will be hard. That’s a bad recipe against St. Louis. If we shorten it to the last two weeks, the Cardinals’ offense goes from a 121 wRC+ to 129.

Matthew Liberatore is a wild card. I really like the improvement in his stuff; his fastball and sinker velocity is up over 95 MPH from 92-93 MPH just a year ago. His curveball has plenty of depth, and his slider can be effective. However, I’m not totally bought in yet. What is working for him is this Guardians offense ranks 28th in wRC+ in May and over the entire season against left-handers.

The Cardinals own the clear offensive advantage, but the Guardians do have the more reliable starter and home-field advantage. The Guardians also hold the bullpen advantage, but it’s not by much, as the Cardinals should have quality arms available after Liberatore exits. Ryan Helsely, Drew VerHagen, Jordan Hicks, and Andre Pallante should be ready to go.