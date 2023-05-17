MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 17, 2023

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles @ 6:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Griffin Canning vs. Kyle Bradish

We cashed the first five over yesterday, but now it’s time to go in the other direction. This isn’t a flashy pitching matchup, but Canning and Bradish can be effective in this spot.

Griffin Canning is not a great pitcher, but he’s not as bad as his 6.38 ERA would indicate. All of his ERA estimators point to positive regression, whether that be his 5.25 xERA, 5.10 FIP, or 4.65 xFIP. He’s throwing his fastball harder than ever, and his slider’s spin rate has risen from 2021. He’s coming off back-to-back rough starts against the Astros and Cardinals. The ERA over those past two starts was 11.41, but the FIP was 6.65, and the xFIP was 5.23. That tells me he got a tad unlucky in both starts, and I think he reverts to the mean today.

I spoke about the Orioles being an average offense this year against right-handed pitching, but I didn’t think they did all that well against Chase Silseth, who is a downgrade to Canning. They rank 18th in the league in wRC+ and 17th in OPS against right-handed pitchers. I don’t think Canning dominates, but I think five innings of two-run ball is in order. Interestingly, his earned run prop, which is at 2.5, is juiced towards the under at -130. The Orioles are really good; why would his earned run prop be juiced towards the under after allowing 11 runs in his past two starts? I think I know why; he’s going under that today.

Kyle Bradish’s earned run prop is heavily juiced towards the under at -160 for a reason. Bradish is another pitcher whose ERA doesn’t tell the full story. It’s not egregious, but every ERA estimator has him under a 4.56 ERA. He’s posted a 4.31 xERA, 4.36 FIP, and 4.08 xFIP. His slider and curveball are above-average pitches, but the issue has been his fastball. Clearly, both the Orioles and Bradish know his shortcomings with the fastball; that’s why the usage is dropping, and the results are following.

He started the year off poorly by throwing too many fastballs. I’ve watched his past two starts and he’s looked so much better with these changes. He’s tossed 11 innings and allowed four earned runs against the Pirates and Braves. I’m not saying he’ll dominate a solid Angels lineup, but I don’t see more than two runs from him.