MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 19, 2023

Matthew Boyd is not nearly as bad as his 6.47 ERA would tell you. His 4.32 xERA and 4.92 FIP tell us that, and he pitched much better before his last start. His ERA skyrocketed after he allowed five earned runs in less than two innings against the Mariners in his last start. Before that, he allowed three runs or less in five of his six starts to start the year. He’s a fine back-end pitcher but will have a relatively tough matchup today.

The Nationals’ clear better split is against left-handed pitching, rocking a 115 wRC+. That’s very solid, but the issue here for them is travel. Going from Miami to Washington DC, without an off day is not an easy task, so it’s projected that they come out a bit slower than usual. That should be enough for Matt Boyd to be effective, as he’s still limiting hard contact at a well above-average rate, sitting in the 83rd percentile.

The Nationals have produced against lefties but haven’t hit the ball hard. They rank 26th out of 30 teams in Hard-Hit rate. The Tigers are also a top-ten defensive team by OAA, so those balls that sneak through the holes should be scooped up today.

On the flip side, we have Jake Irvin, who is a decent back-end starter in his own right. He’s coming off his worst start of the season, allowing six runs in 4.2 innings. He put together 10.2 innings while only allowing one earned run before this start. In that start against the Mets, his ERA was 11.57, but his FIP was 2.01. He got incredibly unlucky, and I believe he’s due to bounce back.

The Tigers feature baseball’s worst offense against right-handed pitching with a 76 wRC+. They also have the lowest OPS in baseball against right-handed pitching with a .632 OPS. Not only will they face a right-hander on the mound, but all of the quality arms in the Nationals’ bullpen are rested after not being used yesterday.

The Tigers’ bullpen is above average. They rank 13th in ERA and third in WHIP in baseball. Not only did they have a rest day yesterday, but they didn’t use really any of their best arms in the series against the Pirates.