MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds Predictions, April 8

2023 Straight Plays Record: 15-12 (+3.73 U)

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 0-4 (-1.35 U)

2023 KBO Record (DubClub Subscribers): 2-1 (+0.56 U)

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels @ 9:07 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Jose Berrios vs. Tyler Anderson

At this point, Jose Berrios is an auto-fade. I don’t say that lightly, as he is the only current pitcher that fits into this bucket for me. Yes, Patrick Corbin should be faded, but the opposing team’s money line is often incredibly overvalued. The market still views Berrios as a viable option; I disagree.

Jose Berrios led major league baseball in home runs allowed last season on the backs of his fastball and sinker. Both pitches ranked among the worst in baseball by run value last season, and he’s still throwing both pitches north of 50% of the time. You can tell by his pitch usage that he’s aware of this, throwing his slurve more than ever in his first start. That’s his best pitch, but you can’t get by only throwing a slurve.

Jose Berrios was baseball’s worst road starter last season. In 2022 road starts, he posted a 6.36 ERA, a 5.46 FIP, and a .378 wOBA. He’ll face an Angels lineup that blew him up in his lone start in Anaheim last season. He didn’t make it out of the third inning before allowing six earned runs.

These Angels bats even performed well against him on the Twins. Through 74 PA against the Angels’ current roster, he posted a .328 opponent batting average, a .405 xwOBA, a .291 xBA, and a .559 xSLG. I don’t see a world in which the Angels don’t jump all over Berrios in the early goings. A player to watch is Shohei Ohtani; he owns Jose Berrios. He’s 6-14, with every hit being a double or home run. He owns a .777 xwOBA against him. You don’t see that every day; that contact quality is absurd. The man averages 106.4 MPH when he makes contact against Berrios. Consider his home run odds at +360.

My first instinct was to take the over through the first five. I still think it’s a fine play, but I believe Anderson gives the Angels a solid start. Through 50 PA against the Blue Jays’ current roster, he’s rocking a .280 xwOBA, a .189 xBA, and a .338 xSLG. It’s not the most significant sample, but Anderson’s command is legit, and his ability to induce soft contact should keep the Blue Jays’ power bats at bay.