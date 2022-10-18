Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres, NLCS Game 1 Best Bet for October 18, 2022.

Yu Darvish will get the ball for the Padres, who could be the only reason the Padres lose this game. He’s very challenging to handicap because you never really know what you’ll get. He could look like the best pitcher in baseball or allow enough home runs to consider a trip to Triple-A.

Darvish was dominant in his first start against Philadelphia, throwing seven shutout innings. He allowed three runs over six innings in his next start against Philadelphia. That’s usually what you’ll see from Darvish. You either get a dominant outing or one where he can’t find his location and tends to leave pitches in the zone.

What we’ve seen from Darvish this postseason doesn’t make me think he’ll pitch all that well today. He’s allowed four runs over 12 innings in the postseason on 13 hits. Both the Dodgers and Mets went 1-19 with RISP. The Dodgers and Mets came into the ice-cold series and showed their losses. They could still get to Darvish, and now he’ll have to go up against the highest-rated offense in the postseason by OPS.

The Padres bullpen has been stellar this postseason, but over a larger sample in the regular season, it was still one of the weaker points on this team. They ranked 14th in bullpen ERA this season and third in bullpen ERA of the five teams left in the postseason. They have a great back-end, but the middle arms are not as lethal if Darvish struggles.

The weather is supposed to be excellent in San Diego. While Petco Park is predominately a pitcher’s park, Ballparkpal calls for a 1% increase in runs. While that seems minor, you’ll rarely see that at Petco. It will be around 80 degrees by game time; excellent baseball weather.

The Phillies’ offense tends to show up big time, or it disappears. They put up at least six runs in every win, but they average 1.5 runs in losses. It can be a guessing game with the Phillies, but my lean here is they win. In wins, the offense comes through.