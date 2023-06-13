MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 13, 2023

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

Colorado Rockies vs. Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Chase Anderson vs. Kutter Crawford

Yesterday’s under was sharp; I should have been on it. This opened at 10, and I went to doms research on it because that felt too high for me. When I finished and liked the under, it dropped to 9.5. We got the worst of the number, but it still feels like it should be closer to 8.5 or 9.

These offenses just aren’t that good. Before even looking at the pitching matchup, we have a Red Sox offense going through massive struggles and a Rockies offense that struggles mightily on the road and hasn’t even been hitting at home. The Rockies are still without Kris Bryant, CJ Cron, and Charlie Blackmon.

Kutter Crawford’s peripherals are intriguing. He’s rocking a 2.87 xERA and a 3.48 SIERA, both better than his 3.68 ERA. He’s been elite at both getting players to chase outside the zone while limiting the walks. This has led to his highest strikeout rate and cutting his walk rate in half. His 107 Stuff+ and 109 Pitching+ are also above average. He’s thrown in three-inning spurts in his last two outings, but he should have a longer leash today.

Chase Anderson is the opposite. He’s enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, pitching to a 2.25 ERA. His xERA is 4.13, and his SIERA is 4.85. It’s largely due to his extremely low strikeout rate because he’s been elite at limiting hard contact and free passes. It’s also on the backs of a 96.3% LOB% rate, which is incredibly unsustainable, but he’s going up against a Red Sox team that hates hitting with runners in scoring position right now.

Following Crawford will most likely be Chris Martin, one of the better bullpen arms in baseball this season. They’ll have Justin Garza and Brennan Bernandino available, who are both rocking an ERA under 2.80. If we have a save situation, we should see Kenley Jansen, even though he’s thrown 20 pitches in the last two days. If we see Corey Kluber, we need him not to be terrible. That’s a fine bullpen against a lackluster Rockies offense.