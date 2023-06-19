MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 19, 2023

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins @ 7:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: James Paxton vs. Pablo Lopez

It doesn’t happen every Monday, but when it does, we pounce. It’s an incredibly profitable system, and it’s based on fatigue. We love it even more when the home team doesn’t have to travel. Bats tend to be slow for the entire game, as many teams travel in late and aren’t settled in time. If you fade the road team coming off Sunday Night Baseball on Monday this season, you would be 5-1. We are 5-1.

Let’s see if there are any major red flags within the matchup. For one, James Paxton has been very good this season. He’s pitched to a 3.09 ERA, 3.34 xERA, and a 3.13 SIERA, putting him in the upper quarter among starters in Major League Baseball. Only a few Twins batters have faced Paxton in the past, but the big hitters in the lineup, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton, are a combined 14-32 (.435 AVG) with four doubles.

Over the entire season, the Twins have been dog water against lefties. They rank 28th in baseball in wRC+, wOBA, and OPS. The Red Sox have been the tenth-best offense in baseball against right-handed pitching. Over the full season, the Red Sox have the edge here. As we know, the Red Sox were smoldering hot in April and have cooled down, while the Twins’ offense has been creeping up.

It’s much closer since May began. The Red Sox have a 102 wRC+ compared to the Twins at 92. If we shorten the sample to the last 30 days, the Red Sox are at 92, and the Twins are at 86. The edge is marginal, and the Red Sox are taking a three-hour flight late at night after a doubleheader.

Pablo Lopez will oppose James Paxton, who is due for major positive regression. He’s rocking a 4.27 ERA, but every ERA estimator has him much lower. My two favorites, SIERA and xERA, love him the most, making his SIERA at 3.39 and his xERA at 3.17. The ERA’s this season may not show it, but Lopez is as good, if not better, than James Paxton.