MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 14, 2023

Luke Weaver is allowing an alarming level of hard contact. He’s limiting the walks at an above-average level, and his strikeout rate is average, but when a pitcher posts a 52.2% Hard-Hit rate, it’s hard to pitch effectively. He isn’t as bad as his 7.36 ERA says he is, but his 5.72 xERA doesn’t tell me he’s due to turn it around much.

The Marlins have been hitting the ball hard. They rank ninth in baseball in Hard-Hit rate in May against right-handed pitching. Over the entire season, they rank 13th in Hard-Hit rate against right-handed pitching. They can do damage against a pitcher who leaves plenty of meatballs over the middle of the plate.

The Reds are facing a lefty! They haven’t been as prolific against lefties as we are used to, but they still have many right-handed bats with a clear better split against southpaws. They are also going up against Braxton Garrett, who looks nothing like he did last season.

It’s one thing to have a 5.97 ERA, but a 6.36 xERA is incredibly concerning. His strikeout rate is below 20%, the lowest of his career. He’s doing a great job limiting the walks, but a 49.1% Hard-Hit rate has him in the ninth percentile in Major League Baseball. He’s throwing a sinker more than last year, and it’s getting crushed to a .415 opponent batting average. The quality of contact against his four-seamer is absurd, a .453 xwOBA. His slider is supposed to be the calling card, but it’s surrendered a .399 xwOBA. He doesn’t have major league stuff to get out batters right now.

While these two offenses aren’t great, we do have defense on our side. These are two poor defensive teams, ranking 26th and 27th in OAA. Some of those balls that strong defensive teams would scoop up are finding holes with the Reds and Marlins. It’s another edge we can add.

Another edge is in the bullpen. The Reds have had an above-average bullpen all season, but the usage is getting to them. Alexis Diaz, Buck Farmer, and Ian Gibaut have been the go-to guys, but they all threw 20+ pitches yesterday. Diaz and Gibaut have thrown back-to-back days, so we’ll unlikely see them. After the studs, the bullpen looks much worse than the overall stats tell you.