MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 24, 2023

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Shane McClanahan

I should have bet the over yesterday. I didn’t because I felt it was too good to be true. It clearly wasn’t, as yesterday’s game ended 20-1. This game won’t end up with 21 runs scored, but it should exceed the posted total of 8.

Shane McClanahan is putting together a CY Young-type season from a production standpoint, but not only has he struggled against Toronto, but his peripherals are also a tad concerning. His 2.05 ERA is fantastic but has a 3.58 xERA, 3.58 FIP, and 3.64 xFIP. To put that in perspective, Tanner Houck and Andrew Heaney have a 3.60 xERA. Shane is clearly better than them, but the point is, he’s due for some regression.

Don’t let the Blue Jays get hot. 20 runs won’t happen again, but I do think last night’s game was a breath of fresh air for this electric offense. He faced Toronto twice last season. One start was solid; the other one was far below average. In his lone start in Toronto, he threw five shutout innings with five strikeouts. When he threw against them in Tampa last season, he allowed four runs in five innings. Through 96 PA against the Blue Jays’ current roster, he’s rocking a .347 xwOBA and a .444 xSLG.

The top of the Blue Jays lineup, George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladdy Jr, are a combined 15-49 (.306 BA) with three home runs and three doubles. While the Blue Jays have been a league-average offense against left-handed starters this season, they know McClanahan well, and he’s due for regression.

Following McClanahan will be a Rays bullpen that isn’t pulling its weight with the rest of the team. They rank 24th in ERA and have one of the highest SIERAs of any bullpen. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt because it’s the Rays, but they haven’t been a good unit.

On the flip side, Yusei Kikuchi shouldn’t fare well today. The Rays are the best team in baseball against left-handed pitching this season, sitting with a 159 wRC+. 59% better than the league average offense against southpaws. In May, they have a 162 wRC+. This is a scary offense to face as a left-handed pitcher.