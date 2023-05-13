MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 13, 2023

Above is a chart of which Reds bullpen arms have thrown over the past week. Kevin Herget and Lucas Sims are their normal long-relief options, but they both threw on Thursday. While we should see them today, likely, they won’t be as effective as they normally are.

Sandy is one of the best pitchers in the league, but he hasn’t been quite as effective as last season. His 4.27 xERA isn’t great, and neither is his lowest strikeout rate and highest walk rate in the past few seasons.

This write-up is shorter because I have to bet the over in a Reds bullpen game with Sandy not looking like the unanimous CY Young Award winner. If this loses, that’s fine, but playing a total of seven with these two teams is an absolute must. Especially when my model thought it should be 7.5 with Nick Lodolo pitching. Take to 7 (-120) or 7.5 (+105).

The Pick: Reds vs. Marlins Over 7 (-105) 1.05 U to win 1 U

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles @ 7:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Roansy Contreras vs. Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells isn’t a household name yet, but he is the best pitcher on the Orioles as we sit here today. Grayson Rodriguez has better stuff, but Wells has been the most consistent pitcher in Baltimore’s rotation.

He has a .248 wOBA against him this season. Sonny Gray has a .246 wOBA against, leading the league in ERA at 1.39. Wells has a 0.78 WHIP as he’s limited opponents to just seven walks in 40 innings of work this season. At this point, it’s clear the Pirates have a clear advantage against left-handed pitching, posting a .786 OPS as a team. Against right-handed pitchers, that OPS drops to .720.

They rank 17th in wRC+ as a team against right-handers, but since May started, they have a 52 wRC+ against righties, placing them 28th in baseball. This is not a good offense right now, and I don’t expect that to change against Wells, who doesn’t allow free passes.