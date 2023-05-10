MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 10, 2023

Dane Dunning is a replacement-level pitcher. He’s not bad, but he isn’t what he’s shown this season. He’s rocking a 1.42 ERA, but much of this high-level production has come out of the bullpen this season. He’s been rock-solid as a swingman, but now that he’s back in the rotation, I think he’ll revert to his old ways.

By run value, the Mariners’ favorite pitch to hit is the sinker, which is Dunning’s most used offering. Dunning does an excellent job mixing his pitches, so you’ll rarely see the same look. That said, none of his pitches grade out as average; every pitch falls below 85 Stuff+. 100 is average, and his 79 overall Stuff+ explains who Dunning is.

Dane Dunning has also had significant troubles on the road throughout his career. In 2022, he put up a 5.62 ERA on the road. In 2021, he put up a 6.39 ERA on the road. In 2020, that ERA on the road was 4.30. This will be his second consecutive road start after throwing five shutout innings on the road. I’m willing to bet on a large sample of poor road performance over the success he’s had thus far. His 3.09 xERA and 4.80 xFIP also tell us that regression is looming as his strikeout rate is a career low.

At Safeco Field or T-Mobile Park, Dunning allowed ten hits and five earned runs over two starts totaling nine innings to give him a 5.00 ERA. Against the Mariners overall, he rocked a 4.43 ERA while allowing ten runs in 20 innings. Don’t look now, but the Mariner’s bats are heating up against right-handers. In May, the Mariners are rocking a 117 wRC+ against right-handers, while the Rangers have an 88 wRC+.

Luis Castillo has performed like an ace this season, but I’m not laying juice because his velocity is down from last season. He’s still pitching great, but I’d apply juice if this were the Luis Castillo averaging 97 MPH. This is 95 MPH Luis Castillo, pitching a 2.38 ERA and a 3.19 xERA. Very solid, but not entirely as electric as we are used to. The Rangers have almost no experience against him, which should benefit Castillo.

The Mariners are too expensive on the ML, so I’m playing them early with the advantage in the rotation.