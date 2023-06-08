MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 8, 2023

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washinton Nationals @ 1:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Merril Kelly vs. Josiah Gray

Before we even look at the pitching matchup, a weather system influenced me on the total from the get-go. Nationals Park is today’s lowest projected run-scoring environment on Ballparkpal because the wind is blowing east to west. Nationals Park looks like a very different place than it usually is when the wind picks up like this, as it’s extremely hard to hit for any power.

Merrill Kelly has a great matchup today against this Nationals offense. He already threw a gem against them on May 5th in Arizona, a much better hitting environment. He allowed just four hits and one earned run through seven innings, and now he gets to face them with weather in his favor.

The Nationals are a very aggressive offense that will try and beat you with a thousand paper cuts. That’s precisely the approach Merrill Kelly wants you to take, as his goal is to limit the hard contact and get quick outs. He’s a pitcher that relies on your aggression to do quick work, which is why his numbers overall against this team are so good. He’s also been nails on the road, pitching to a 1.63 ERA.

Through 51 PA against the Nationals’ current roster, he’s rocking a .272 xwOBA and a .347 xSLG with a .245 opponent average. We saw it firsthand with Zach Davies yesterday. Pitchers like these can be very effective against the Nationals, but Kelly is far better than Davies.

On the flip side, we have Josiah Gray. Gray is due for home run regression based on his xFIP, but he’ll have the wind on his side. He also faced the Diamondbacks on May 5th, allowing three runs in five innings. Even if he does the same thing, we are in an excellent position for this under.

Gray has struggled at home this season, pitching to a 4.10 ERA compared to a 2.43 ERA on the road. The issue has been the home run, allowing five of his eight at home is nearly half the innings. As stated before, hitting for extra bases today will be challenging.