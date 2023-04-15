MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 15

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds @ 4:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Matt Straham vs. Graham Ashcraft

At first glance, this total seemed very high. Matt Straham has been carving on the mound, and Graham Ashcraft’s stuff has ticked up this season. Both are off to great starts, so what gives with the high total?

For one, Great American Ballpark already plays small, but the weather is screaming for runs. It’s supposed to be in the high 70s, possibly in the low 80s, temperature-wise, at game time. Also, we have 10 MPH winds blowing out to left field, calling for 30% projected more home runs than average, according to Ballparkpal.

We also see some strange Graham Ashcraft lines. He’s a pitcher who’s racked up 6.5 strikeouts per game over his first two, and now he’s sitting with a line of five. The books may know something we don’t, but we can see he’s due for a bit of regression. His 2.08 ERA is fantastic, but his 3.27 xERA is a bit more worrisome, and his .369 xFIP implies he’s due for home run regression. We could see some fly balls leave the yard in a park like this with fierce weather conditions.

The Reds’ better split is against lefties, and they’ll get to face one today in Matt Straham. Straham has been excellent to start the year but has yet to go over five innings of work. This will be a tough test for him against a predominantly right-handed lineup that tends to roll against lefties at home, the best split they have.

This bet was not placed because of the starters; I think runs will be scored late. The Phillies used their three best relief pitchers, throwing at least 18 pitches. You could argue about Brogden, but Alvarado and Dominguez, at least last year, were the setup man and closer. This Phillies bullpen ranks second to last in SIERA among all bullpens; it’s just not a unit you want to rely on. The Reds bullpen also used three key relief pitchers who all threw at least 35 pitches yesterday.

4-5 runs should come before the end of the fifth inning; then, I expect it to spill over nine runs by the end of the game. It’s a great place to hit with two offenses that should feast. I got the over at 9, but I’ve seen 9.5 in the market. 9.5 is playable at +100 for 1 U.