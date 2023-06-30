MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 30, 2023

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers @ 8:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Ronel Blanco vs. Jon Gray

I’m willing to be hurt again. This is a classic spot to bet the under. The Astros are coming off 14 runs, and the Rangers just played in a game that ended with 13 runs. It’s a divisional game, and an important one at that, before the All-Star break. The Astros sit just five games back, so if they can take control of this series, they are putting themselves in a great spot to win the division. If the Rangers control this series, they lengthen their lead and establish themselves as the true front-runners going into the break. It’s what originally led me to the under in the first place, I think this opening game is very competitive, but more on the pitching side.

Jon Gray is not really a pitcher I’m looking to back in the second half. His 4.19 xERA and 4.39 SIERA tell us he’s more of a league-average pitcher rather than a high-end number two, as his 2.89 ERA would tell us. However, he does have a good matchup today, and I don’t think it’s this Astros team that’s going to start the regression train.

The Astros are still without Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley, so they don’t have any left-handed hitters outside of Kyle Tucker and Bligh Madris. You must stack left-handed hitters against Jon Gray, as they have always given him issues. Without left-handers, Gray can be extremely effective. Funny enough, the lone left-hander, Kyle Tucker, is 0-10 with five strikeouts against Gray. Gray has pretty solid stats against the Astros’ current roster, but they look like his normal peripherals. His opponent’s wOBA is a tiny .260 over 50 PA, but the xwOBA is .339.

A big factor in this is the Astros putting up 24 runs in the past two games. They scored 10+ in back-to-back games, mostly against Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright, and then a huge inning against Giovanny Gallegos. Jon Gray is a better arm than those starters and should be effective today with the Astros traveling in.