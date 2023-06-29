MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 29, 2023

The best arms will all be available in both bullpens, making this bet worth it. The Tigers’ best three arms are good to go; Cisnero, Foley, and Lange. If needed, the Rangers could go to Anderson, Barlow, King, Burke, and SBorz. The model capped this total at 7.5 (-114), and now we have no Corey Seager in the Rangers lineup. 9.5 at -120 is still out there, but I chose +100 on 9. This is soaring over or a sneaky under, so we might as well get plus money. If it continues to crash, keep it at a half unit as long as it’s at nine.

The Pick: Rangers vs. Tigers Under 9 (+100) 0.5 U to win 0.5 U

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks @ 3:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Zack Littell vs. Brandon Pfaadt

This is also a half-unit play because it’s a real gamble on Brandon Pfaadt. I like what I saw a lot from him when he returned to the minor leagues, but you never truly know how they’ll respond. At the same time, I have little to no faith in a combination of Zack Littell and Yony Chirinos.

Zack Littell will open this game, and maybe he scoots past an inning with no runs, but I wouldn’t totally count on that. He’s a career 4.25 ERA guy with little success around major league baseball. He’s rocking a 52% Hard-Hit rate this season, and his main two pitches have a .380 xwOBA against or higher. His xERA is 5.62. Arizona is posting 118 wRC+ since June began against righties, good for fourth in baseball. They get to face another right-hander in Yonny Chirinos, who has a 5.58 xERA with below-average stuff. Neither of these two scares me at all.

Brandon Pfaadt has made some intriguing developments. He had major issues getting swings and misses, and his command was sometimes spotty. He allowed a lot of hard contact, which ballooned his xERA to almost eight. But in his last three starts, his strike rate has jumped by 7%, and his chase rate against his entire arsenal has jumped by nearly 10%. He’s now landing the slider for a strike at a 73% clip in his last 3 starts, which was at Vegas twice in a row and then at home. Both parks are extremely hitter-friendly. These are all great, but what he will give us at the big-league level is still a question.

The Rays are a good offense, no doubt about it, but on the road in the last 30 days against righties, they have a 99 wRC+. That’s around the league average.

As we can see, every one of value will be available for the Diamondbacks. McGough is solid, but he’s the one that blew the lead yesterday. Nelson, Chafin, Ginkel, and Castro are all solid. They also have Drey Jameson if needed. The Rays will most likely be without Pete Fairbanks, their best reliever, unless it’s a save situation, so that it wouldn’t matter anyway.