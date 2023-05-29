MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 29, 2023

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks @ 4:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Karl Kauffmann vs. Ryne Nelson

If you faded the Colorado Rockies after a homestand at Coors, you would be 90-42 (68%) with a 15% ROI. If you took the run line, you are 48-49 (49%) with a 19% ROI. The system isn’t as strong on the run line, but we have some different circumstances.

I also don’t like taking the run line for a home team. It’s rarely a spot you’ll see me on because the home team isn’t guaranteed nine innings of hitting if they are up by one in the final inning. I’m breaking my rules today due to the circumstance. This would be different if the Rockies played just one series at home. After 6+ games at home, the ROI on the ML goes up to 23%, and the run line ROI climbs by 2%.

This season, after six games at home, they are 1-2 against the run line. The only time they didn’t lose by 2+ runs was when they lost 1-0 to the Mets. They have played seven games at home on this home stand, the longest of the season.

Karl Kauffman is not a major league pitcher. In his debut, when we faded him with the Rangers, he threw three shutout innings with less-than-impressive stuff. I thought to myself, “How in the world are the Rangers not hitting this guy?” Luckily, it all unraveled in the fourth and fifth inning, and he allowed four earned runs in 4.1 innings. He then threw 4.1 innings against Miami and allowed five earned runs.

You won’t last long when you don’t have command of your below-average pitches. Kauffman’s 8.63 xERA is so high because he’s allowing some of the hardest contact in baseball combined with a low strikeout rate and high walk rate. He doesn’t throw anything over 90 MPH and has nothing slow to throw off the hitter’s timing. For example, Rich Hill doesn’t throw very hard, but he’ll be anywhere from 91 to 69 MPH with his curveball. Everything Kauffman throws is between 84-90 MPH, so hitters can sit on a speed window.

The Diamondbacks’ better split is against right-handed pitching this season. They sit with the 8th best wRC+ against righties and the fifth-best OPS. In May, against righties, they rank fifth in wRC+ and fourth in OPS.