MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 4, 2023

The Braves are having a stretch that’s practically unheard of, and during this stretch, it’s been mostly against right-handed pitching. Since June began, the Braves have a 151 wRC+ against right-handed pitching, slashing .307/.370/.581, good for a .951 OPS. The Angels, at a 131 wRC+ and a .841 OPS, are the next best during this span. It’s not even close, so if Bieber is ever going to regress, today is the day.

Kolby Allard is coming off a fantastic start against the Twins. However, I’m not sure how much stock I buy in it, considering the Twins are a bottom-five team in baseball against left-handed pitching with an enormous strike-out rate. The Guardians rank 20th in wRC+ since June began, so not much better, but a definite level above the Twins. Allard got to throw his first start at home, but now he’s on the road in a hitter-friendly environment.

There wasn’t a big improvement in his stuff from last season, where he put up a 7.29 ERA in a limited sample with Texas. His velocity was actually down from last year in his first start, but he kept every ball on the ground against the Twins. I’m not sure if that’ll hold moving forward, as his pitch mix doesn’t point to him suddenly being this ground-ball pitcher. I’m betting on his first start being an outlier.

The lone vulnerability of the Braves has been their bullpen, and it’s doubtful we’ll see the two most talented arms in Minter and Iglesias. They have plenty of good arms but can be beaten late in games.

I’m not sure how the Guardians plan on using the bullpen today. They’ll probably go to De Los Santos and Eli Morgan, fine relievers, but neither scares me against the Braves. They could go to their other high-leverage arms, but none of them have proper rest.

The model loves this one, capping the game at 10.5. Not sure I’d go that far, as I make this game 9.5. My price target for this one was 8.5 at -120 or at 9 up to -105. Anything beyond that deserves a lower unit size or a pass.