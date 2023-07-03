MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 3, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Miles Mikolas vs. Braxton Garrett

I was originally drawn to this matchup due to circumstances over the weekend. The Cardinals are coming off a series win against the Yankees, and the Marlins were just swept by the Braves. Almost automatically, I felt there would be a smidge of value on the Marlins. When I looked a bit deeper, not only do I see value on the model, I think the Marlins are the clear play.

We have a pretty sizeable starting pitching advantage for Miami. I was incredibly impressed with Garrett when he went into Fenway to face the Red Sox. For me, that seemed like a clear regression spot, so we took his under-fantasy score. He did go under, but with the help of a rain delay and a lack of strikeouts, he cashed for us. He still threw five innings of one-run ball to add to his impressive month of June, pitching to a 2.22 ERA. The most impressive aspect of this month is his 38:3 K/BB ratio. He’s pitching like an ace right now, and he goes up against a less-than-formidable Cardinals offense.

The Cardinals’ better split was clearly against lefties last season, but that’s changed. Since May 1, the Cardinals have the 20th ranked wRC+ versus lefties. A redeeming quality for St. Louis is their patience against lefties, walking at the eighth highest rate. Garrett is in the 96th percentile in walk rate with just three walks this month; I doubt they’ll be able to use that part of their game.

When we look at how the Cardinals have done recently, they drop to a 77 wRC+ against Southpaws in June. This is not quite that electric offense against lefties we are used to, and I think Garrett (4.14 xERA, 3.13 SIERA), can do enough to limit the damage.

On the flip side, we have Miles Mikolas, who is a below-average pitcher by any metric you’ll find. His 5.25 xERA sits in the 15th percentile in Major League Baseball, and his SIERA is not much better, sitting at 4.75. He’s allowing hard contact at the worst rate of his career while striking out just 16% of batters, his career low. He’s facing a Marlins offense that is sitting with a wRC+ between 94-100, depending on how you queue is up since May 1st.