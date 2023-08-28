MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 28, 2023

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies @ 8:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Bryce Elder vs. Austin Gomber

The Braves lost 8-5 last night on Sunday Night Baseball and now have to travel from San Francisco to Colorado without an off-day. The Rockies just finished a road trip where they played six straight games against the Tampa Rays and the Baltimore Orioles. They have to travel back from Baltimore to Colorado without an off day in between. This is a good spot for the pitching staff on both sides, and we should get slow bats in a friendly hitters environment.

Taking a Coors under is often scary, but these spots have often been profitable. It normally takes a game for the road team to adjust, and the Rockies bats don’t come out of the gate strong after a road trip.

Bryce Elder will take the mound who’s coming off back-to-back really strong starts. It’s unclear how well he’ll pitch at Coors because he’s never thrown there, but he’s facing an offense with an 81 wRC+, third last in baseball in the last 30 days against righties. His most used pitches, his sinker and slider, should be okay at high altitude. His sinker has less horizontal movement and much more vertical movement, meaning it sinks more than it runs. Coors field affects sinkers that rely on horizontal movement much more. Check out this chart.

Sliders are the least affected pitch, so most pitchers in the Rockies staff are taught to rely on sliders. I don’t expect Elder to dominate, but I expect him to lull the Rockies bats to sleep as they return home without an off day. Since June 1, the Rockies rank as the worst team in baseball against sinkers.

The Rockies will throw Austin Gomber, who has not figured out how to pitch at Coors Field. However, he gets a really good spot. Not only are the Braves coming off SNB, they have yet to play in Coors Field this year, and they won’t have enough time to adjust fully. They clearly hit lefties well; they hit everyone, but they aren’t far and away the best offense against lefties lately. They rank fourth in baseball in wRC+ in the last 30 days and fifth in the last 14 days.

Braves bats are 4-25 against Gomber (.160 BA) if we exclude Travis d’Arnaud, who is 3-3 with two home runs. He’ll probably get his today, but it is interesting that the other Braves bats haven’t done well against Gomber. Is he going to throw a shutout? No, the Braves should score, but we have plenty of runs to work with.