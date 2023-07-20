MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 20, 2023

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 12:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Corbin Burnes vs. Taijuan Walker

Betting on Corbin Burnes can be a bit scary, not because of him, but because the line always seems too good to be true. I have to remember that he was a -115 favorite to Graham Ashcraft. He was a -120 favorite at home to Andrew Abbott. He was a -135 favorite against Johan Oviedo and the Pirates. He was a -110 road favorite against Aaron Civale and the Guardians. The Brewers won all four of those games. I think he’s undervalued and still one of the best pitchers on the planet.

This line makes sense. Taijuan Walker has pitched out of his mind, and I assume many people believe that after a Brewers win yesterday, one of the hottest teams in baseball bounces back at home. However, just because it makes sense doesn’t mean I think it’s priced correctly.

I wrote about it the last time we backed Corbin Burnes; it’s all about cutter velocity with him. Earlier this season, his cutter velocity was inconsistent, and a good illustration is two starts at the beginning of the season. Against the Mets, he allowed six earned runs in 4.1 innings while his cutter sat at 93.3 MPH. In his next start against Diamondbacks, the cutter velocity rose to 94.4 MPH, and his other pitches followed suit, and he threw eight shutout innings. He’s so good that it’s genuinely about him. Does he have his stuff, or doesn’t he? He certainly has in his last four starts, averaging over 94 MPH on that cutter.

It’s gambling at the end of the day, but a good gamble has been backing Burnes with the resurgence in stuff. His 3.57 xERA is encouraging, as is his ability to be consistently better in road starts, rocking a lower ERA and FIP in each of the last three seasons.