MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 19, 2023

I’m still in shock. We made 0.3 units yesterday, but it should have been 1.3 U. We took the under in Red Sox vs. Twins at nine runs. We went into extra innings, tied 2-2. They scored five runs in the tenth inning, but it wasn’t just any five runs. Walks, dropped third strikes, and bloop hits resulted in five runs in extra innings. Bad beats tend to happen in baseball, but my jaw was on the floor with that one.

That said, that’s why baseball is the best sport in the world. It’s not over until that third out is recorded. While there is a pitch clock now, no clock in baseball ends the game. It’s a beautiful game filled with weird bounces and unpredictability. That was one to remember, but today the ball will bounce our way. Guess what? We are going right back to the game that burned us.

I love the PrizePicks board much more than the game pick board. I have two separate PrizePicks entries and one game pick; let’s roll.

