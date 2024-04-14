MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 14, 2024

A sweep is fantastic, but we have much more work. I liked a few picks today, but this was the only one my gut felt confident about. This is a 2022 special; let’s go to the toilet bowl.

2024 Record: 20-25 (-6.37 U)

Washington Nationals vs. Oakland A’s @ 4:07 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Trevor Williams vs. Alex Wood

Believe it or not, this series has been one that I’ve been paying attention to. I’m always intrigued by some bottom-of-the-barrel teams facing off, but one of these teams is better. They’re better overall and hit the ball harder this series, and they are the home team.

This line immediately shot out at me. The favorite in this series is 2-0; the sportsbooks tell you who should win each game. Paul Blackburn was the superior pitcher in game one as the favorite and the A’s won. MacKenzie Gore was the favorite in game two (a better pitcher), and the Nationals won. This starting pitching matchup is a toss-up, and the A’s are as big of favorites as they were with Blackburn.

This isn’t one of those “conspiracy” lines. I’m not simply line reading. I agree with the sportsbook assessment of this game; the A’s should win this game.

Don’t be fooled by Trevor Williams’ 2.16 ERA to start the season. We know who he is. He hasn’t made any pitch arsenal tweaks, and his velocity and spin rate remain unchanged. He’s actually throwing slower than last year. He’s still the same pitcher who put up a 5.55 ERA last year. He’s just pitched well against the Giants and Pirates. Good for him.