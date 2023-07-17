MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 17, 2023

He has major red flags in his data, and he’s making his first start off a back injury against a Rangers team that didn’t have to travel. Not only that, but they destroy left-handed pitching. The Rangers rank number one in baseball when they are facing a left-handed pitcher at home with a 146 wRC+. The Rangers are slashing .312/.376/.513 in these spots with an .889 OPS. Even the big and bad Braves are a touch below them with a 140 wRC+.

The Rays have gotten a lot of their production playing at Tropicana Field. They are 35-15 at home this season but only a few games above .500 on the road, sitting at 25-21. At home against right-handed pitching, they have a 126 wRC+. On the road, it drops to 118. They are still a great team, that’s why they have 60 wins, but they aren’t better than the Rangers when playing on the road.

The Rangers hit the ball hard, so for McClanahan to be effective, he must rack up the strikeouts. The Rangers rank in the bottom six teams in strikeout rate, sitting at just 19.7%. I don’t see him being effective today, especially after the Rangers have seen him already. They saw him at home, where he allowed three runs in seven innings. That’s where he has a 1.89 ERA; let’s see how he does on the road, where he hits with a 3.17 ERA.

Dane Dunning is not a pitcher I particularly want to tail in the second half due to his 4.73 xERA and well below-average strikeout rate. However, he’s always been able to perform best while pitching at home. In his career, he has a 3.81 FIP and 3.77 xFIP at Globe Life Field and a 4.49 FIP and 4.55 xFIP everywhere else.

The Rangers also own this game’s bullpen and defensive advantages. The Rangers rank third in OAA (Outs Above Average), while the Rays rank ninth. In the bullpen, the Rays have the 24th-ranked SIERA and 22nd-ranked FIP, while the Rangers have the 11th-ranked SIERA and 10th-ranked FIP.

I think the Rangers should be the slight favorites in this game, even with McClahanan on the mound. The model makes them -121 favorites, so the Rangers should be a play at a full unit as long as they are plus money. There is always the chance that the Rays crush Dunning to the point where there is nothing the Rangers can do, but I don’t see them out-hitting them.