Everything Said in Royals Clubhouse After Historic Home Run Binge

On the offense being able to bail out starter Michael Lorenzen, who surrendered four homers as a part of five runs and seven hits given up in 4.2 innings:

“It was huge. We finally got our chance to pick someone up, and we did our job. That’s going to be big for the offense going forward for sure.”

On what Maikel Garcia, who had two home runs on the day and is now batting .319 on the season, has meant to the Royals:

“He’s the hottest hitter I’ve ever seen right now. God bless him. Keep going. He works hard so and he’s hell of a player and a selfless player. That last at-bat, he just says, ‘I’m going to hit a grounder to second base and move the guy over,’ and that’s what he did. That goes unnoticed, but we all saw that.”

Bobby Witt Jr. (2-for-5, one home run)

On what Maikel Garcia has meant to the Royals:

“It’s been amazing. It’s just a spark that we have, the spark that we needed. It’s just the way he takes at-bats, the way he handles himself, not only on the big hits, but also like on his last at-bat, he gives himself up, gets the guy over and we get an extra run. Like those little things, he plays the game the right way and plays the game hard.”