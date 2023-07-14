MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 14, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Miami Marlins vs. Baltimore Orioles @ 7:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Sandy Alcantara vs. Dean Kremer

This line was the first bet I placed around 5 pm EST on Thursday, and we’ve seen some line movement since I placed it. I’ll talk about how to play the current line at the end of the write-up.

It’s a good sign to start looking at overs when it gets hot at Camden Yards. It’s a small edge that you can add to your overall handicap as the park plays toward the hitters when it starts creeping into the 80-degree range. Add in 5 MPH winds blowing out, and you have excellent hitting conditions. Ballparkpal has it at 13% above average. It’s not the main factor for this bet, but it’s enough to add a half-run to the projection.

Sandy Alcantara’s first half was one of the year’s more shocking storylines (4.35 xERA). He went from a unanimous CY Young Award winner in 2022 to one of the Marlins’ worst arms. His strikeout rate dipped below 20%, his lowest since 2019. His walk rate jumped to 6.9%, the highest since 2020. His Hard-Hit rate, now over 40%, is the highest since his rookie season. Much of it concerns his changeup, which has gone from one of the best in baseball to one of the worst.

The Orioles have been a top-ten offense this season against right-handed pitching, sitting in ninth in wRC+ at 106 over the full season and a 108 wRC+ since June. The Orioles are also a solid bunch against both sinkers and changeups. Sandy should see 6-7 hitters in the lineup today with positive run values against both pitches.

He’s also been weaker against lefties, and he’ll face Mullins, Adley, Santander, O’Hearn, Gunnar, and Aaron Hicks. The Orioles can stack lefties who are positive hitters against his pitch mix against Sandy, who is notoriously worse on the road (3.01 ERA in 2022, 5.00 ERA in 2023)