MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 7, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Eury Perez vs. Brandon Williamson

This is a lopsided starting pitching matchup that I spent a while trying to figure out how to attack. I could roll with the first five, but BetMGM made it extremely expensive. I could go with the first five-run line, but it’s nearly the same price as the full-game money line. I decided not to get cute and roll with the Marlins to win the game.

Both of these teams are heading in the same direction, downward. Both teams are 3-7 in their last ten games, and both were swept over the weekend. However, the Marlins get a small pass for getting swept by an elite Rangers team, while the Reds are in a free-fall after being swept by the Nationals. There is no real edge on a “hot team,” and the Marlins shouldn’t be fatigued much after playing a day game and traveling up to Ohio.

Eury Perez is a phenom. He proved he could be a mainstay in the rotation when he came up earlier this season, but the Marlins needed to limit his workload as he’s still just 20 years old. They did just that, and now he should be fresh for a matchup against this struggling Reds team.

His 3.49 xERA is a full run worse than his ERA, but it still places him in the 74th percentile. He’s elite at getting hitters to swing and miss, rocking a 28.4% strikeout rate. During this cold streak for the Reds, they have been striking out a ton, ranking second at 29.4%. He’s projected to go 80 pitches in this one, but I expect him to be extremely effective and take advantage of a struggling Reds team.

The 2022 Reds were lefty killers, but this season it has reverted back to right-handed pitching with the emergence of Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, and Jake Fraley. However, that’s slowed of late to near bottom-of-the-barrel production. They have a 78 wRC+ against right-handed pitching in the last two weeks. I point to June 6th as being a key date for the Reds, the day they called up Elly De La Cruz. For a while there, they were a top-five offense against right-handed pitching. Since that date, they now sit in 15th due to being ranked 23rd since July 1.