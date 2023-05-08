MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 8, 2023

Sunday Night Baseball is the game that most people turn on the TV to watch. It’s usually a high-profile game between two good teams and often the last game of a rival series. A perfect example is this Padres vs. Dodgers series. Both teams fought hard all series, using up many of their bullpen arms in the process. We usually see a team playing on a back-to-back, rest important starters in their lineup as well. Will Smith, one of the best catchers in the league, has caught four straight games, including three consecutively. There is a chance we don’t even see him in the lineup today.

There is also a significant travel component. After a big game like this, the winning team usually has media appearances. These can be long and drawn out; they must immediately jump on a plane after. They are at a scheduling disadvantage, as the Dodgers must fly from San Diego to Milwaukee without the proper time to rest. They usually come into the game with less sleep and a weary demeanor, leading to slower offense. The four teams that have qualified for this system have scored nine runs between them in four games.

There is also a public perception involved. A perfect example was the Padres vs. Braves game, where the Padres won 10-2. The Mets opened as -150 favorites but moved down to -130 after that big game. The Mets won that game 5-0. The public sees a big win by a team on Sunday Night Baseball and hammers them on Monday. We are seeing that exact formula play out today after the Dodgers’ big win; the Dodgers opened at -110 but are now -120 on the ML, north of 65% of the tickets coming in on the Dodgers.

Now let’s get to the baseball reasons the Brewers should win this game. Freddy Peralta has been great to start the year and has had plenty of success against the Dodgers. Through 69 PA against the Dodgers’ current roster, opponents have only mustered a .133 batting average, a .279 xwOBA, and a .323 xSLG. The Brewers have also been very solid at home, going 9-6, versus the Dodgers, who have been struggling on the road at 9-8.

The Brewers will also have a full complement of bullpen arms, while the Dodgers have used their two best, Caleb Furgeson and Evan Phillips, on back-to-back days.

Tony Gonsolin has a command issue. Since returning from injury, he’s posted a 14.3% walk rate with five walks in eight innings. The strikeout stuff hasn’t been there either, recording only four strikeouts in those eight innings. The Brewers can’t hit a lefty, but they can certainly hit a right-hander, ranking 11th in wRC+.