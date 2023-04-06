MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 6, 2023

2023 Straight Plays Record: 12-9 (+3.03 U)

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 0-3 (-1.25 U)

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox @ 1:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Chris Sale vs. Spender Turnbull

When I first looked at this game, I thought to myself, is Chris Sale as bad as he showed against the Orioles? My answer is yes and no, for a couple of reasons.

First, Chris Sale allowed seven runs on eight hits in three innings against Baltimore. The wind was blowing out, and his location was terrible. He was leaving balls in the middle of the zone for Orioles hitters to launch into the air that carried out of the park. Luckily for him, conditions at Comerica will impact the offenses much more than the pitchers. According to ballparkpal, it’s the lowest run-scoring environment of the day, calling for a 23% run drop. This will undoubtedly help him, but the Tigers can hit lefties.

They didn’t show it against Jeffrey Springs but put up nine hits against Framber Valdez. Last year, the Tigers put up a 100 wRC+ against left-handers but were historically bad against right-handers (74 wRC+). This year, they don’t have a large sample, but they do have plenty of right-handed bats whose better split is against lefties (Matt Vierling, Javier Baez, Spencer Torkelson, Eric Haase, Miguel Cabrera, Jonathan Schoop, Jake Rodgers, Ryan Kreidler). That’s the entire lineup outside of Riley Greene, hitting .348 this year and performing better against left-handed pitching last season (.747 OPS vs. .656 OPS vs. righties).

Why not fade the Red Sox right now? Red Sox should not be this big of a favorite on the road against anybody. The Tigers are a league-average team against lefties and historically bad against righties, which is good for us. Red Sox were better against lefties last year and this year to date. They’ll face a righty in Turnbull, who was solid in 2021, had an injury, then got smoked by a far superior Rays team. I think he bounces back in conditions that fit his profile.

The Red Sox put up a .841 OPS this season against left-handers but a .760 OPS against right-handers. Roansy Contreras and Mitch Keller, both right-handers, combined for 12.2 innings and two runs in Fenway Park. This Red Sox offense has gone cold, and I want to fade them.