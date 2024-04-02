MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 2, 2024

This Brewers pitching lab looks great out of the gate. Freddy Peralta was dominant, DL Hall limited damage, and Colin Rea was very effective. I expect Junis to follow suit, after the Brewer’s felt he was a good get for their rotation. I trust the Brewers thoughts on him, and I especially love what he did last year.

Junis put up a 3.74 xERA and 3.36 SIERA, both well above average marks last year. He’s not a pitcher we should expect more than five innings from, but he has been great in spurts. He posted the highest strikeout rate of his career last year at 26.2%, putting him in the 73rd percentile in the league. He’s a solid pitcher, and with a full offseason in Milwaukee, I like his chances for five innings and two runs.

Varland lines up for the Twins. He’s a pitcher that fantasy baseball players have been enamored with due to his high Stuff+ numbers. Varland definitely has great stuff, he’s just had a problem keeping the ball in the yard. If he was facing a team with a lot of power hitters, I’d be a bit more nervous.

The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked ISO against righties so far, and that’s been the case ever since last year when they ranked 28th in SLG as well. It’s not an offense that I’m scared will burn us in the home run department. We would be in a great spot if Varland could keep the ball in the yard.

This is also an excellent game for bullpens. With yesterday’s off-day, not only are the bullpens fully rested, but they are both fantastic. Even without their closers, I have these bullpens in the top ten. With the closers, they are both in the top five. So far, the Twins have a 1.46 bullpen ERA compared to the Brewers at 3.00.

While Milwaukee is a better park for hitters, Brewers home games are on a strong under streak. In the Brewers’ last 14 home games, the under is 11-3.