MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 27, 2023

2023 Straight Plays Record: 42-32 (+7.39 U)

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 4-10 (-1.1 U)

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Trevor Williams vs. Joey Lucchesi

When playing the first five, the main component of the handicap is the starting pitching matchup. We look at both offenses and how both of these starters match up against them. One offense may have more talent, but if one side has the split advantage and they have the better-starting pitcher, we would have to jump on that… right?

The name on the jersey shouldn’t sway you. The Mets aren’t playing good baseball right now, and they sit in the worse split with the worse starter on the mound. They have home-field advantage, but they are, by far, in my opinion, the most overvalued team on the board today, especially early.

I’d prefer not to handicap the bullpens. The Nationals bullpen ranks 23rd in Stuff+ and 27th in SIERA. They are not a group I want to rely on, especially after Carl Edwards Jr and Hunter Harvey threw 15 pitches yesterday. The Mets also used Ottavino and Robertson yesterday, but they have the bullpen advantage overall. Outside of home field, that’s where the large advantage for the Mets ends.

Joey Lucchesi is coming off a seven-inning shutout performance of the Giants. We’ve been screaming from the rooftops all season; the Giants cannot hit a left-hander. Steven Matz of the Cardinals did not look good yesterday, and the Giants only mustered two runs. The Giants have a 75 wRC+ against lefties, ranking 28th in the league. The Nationals are much better at hitting left-handers, ranking 10th in baseball with a 110 wRC+, 10% better than the league average. The difference here is massive, even though the name on the jersey may not make it seem like it.

They also strike out the 2nd least in baseball against lefties, only trailing the Astros at 15.3%. The Giants struck out the second most, leading to the nine-strikeout performance. That tied Lucchesi’s record for strikeouts in his career, dating back to 2018 when he was a Padre. Lucchesi has never been that good; he has a career 4.15 ERA and a 4.07 FIP. The sinker he throws 60% of the time grades out as a below-average pitch by Stuff+, sitting at 89, both metrically and in MPH.