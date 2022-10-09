Best Bet for Game 3: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets for October 9, 2022

After the All-Star break, he posted a 3.62 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. Those numbers are still solid, but we did see regression that his peripherals indicated. Over the full season, Musgrove posted a 2.93 ERA with a 3.27 xERA, a 3.59 FIP, and a 3.47 xFIP.

He threw once against the Mets this season, allowing four earned runs in 5.1 innings that resulted in an 8-5 loss for the Padres on July 24. Pete Alonso hit a big home run for the Mets in that game. Through 99 PA against the Mets’ current roster, he’s rocking a .340 xWOBA, .269 xBA, and a .428 xSLG. The Mets finished with the third-highest OPS against right-handed pitching this year.

Something to watch out for; Musgrove struggled through the third time in the order. He has cruised in the early goings, but in the fifth inning, he has a 5.14 ERA. In the sixth inning, that number rises to a 7.15 ERA. I expect him to pitch well early, but things could unravel quickly based on his past history.

Chris Bassitt will take the ball for the Mets who also had a tale of two halves. He struggled before the All-Star break, putting up a 3.79 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP in 104 innings. He turned it around in the second half, putting up a 2.94 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 74 innings.

He did end the season on a sour note against the Braves, allowing four earned runs in less than three innings. Overall, Bassitt posted a 3.42 ERA, a 3.46 xERA, a 3.66 FIP, and a 3.72 xFIP.

Back on June 8th, he faced the Padres in San Diego and put up one of his worst starts of the season. He allowed seven earned runs in 3.1 innings and the Mets took a 13-2 loss. He rebounded at home on July 23, tossing seven innings of two-run ball while striking out 11 batters.