Best Bets for ALDS Game 2: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees for October 13, 2022

We head to Minute Maid Park for game two in what is already a riveting series. The Mariners jumped out to an early lead off Justin Verlander but the Astros closed in on them near the end of the game. It took one swing from Yordan Alvarez to give Houston the 8-7 win. We saw a fantastic debut from both offenses in a staunch pitching matchup, so why wouldn’t we see that again today?

Luis Castillo looked like an ace in his last start against the Blue Jays. He threw seven shutout innings while allowing six hits and five strikeouts. Castillo was everything the Mariners hoped for when they acquired him at the deadline. Will he continue this magic against an elite Astros offense? I’m not so sure.

Framber Valdez is the quality start king. He’s able to go deep into games due to quick counts from ground-ball outs. He’s been stellar this season, but he does have strange home/road splits. Valdez has been a bit off at home in the past couple of seasons. In 2021, he had worse splits at home and that’s carried over into this year. Not only has it continued, but it’s also been more drastic.

At home, Valdez went 7-4 with a 3.54 ERA with a .240 opponent batting average. On the road, the average dropped to .209, and he went 10-2 with a 2.27 ERA. The Mariners’ offense has seen him plenty and has been able to score off him despite the underlying analytics looking so strong.

Valdez has faced the Mariners on two separate occasions this season. He faced them once at home and once on the road but both produced similar outputs. Over 13.2 innings, he allowed 13 hits and six earned runs to give him a 3.95 ERA. The Mariners are a pesky team and while Valdez kept them on the ground, they were able to find holes in the infield enough to get to him.

The Mariners also have some intriguing splits of their own. They were much better hitting on the road this season, putting up a .720 OPS on the road versus a .688 OPS at T-Mobile Park, one of the best pitcher’s parks in baseball. They were also slightly better against lefties, rocking a .711 OPS versus a .702 OPS against righties. They were around the same during the night and the day on offense.