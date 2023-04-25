MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 25, 2023

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Detroit Tigers @ 7:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Spencer Turnbull vs. Eric Lauer

These two starting pitchers are exciting matchups for these opposing offenses. Both pitchers aren’t terrible, but the matchup fits like a glove.

If I were the Tigers’ pitching coach, I’d tell Spencer Turnbull to throw his changeup more. It has the highest whiff rate of any of his three main secondaries, and it produces an 80.9 MPH average exit velocity at a -12 degree launch angle this year. Luckily for us, he only throws that pitch 13.8% of the time, and his three main pitches are exactly what the Brewers lineup likes to see.

Right-handed pitchers who rely on fastballs, sinkers, and sliders usually get torched by the Milwaukee Brewers, especially at home. Garrett Whitlock, Logan Gilbert, and Carlos Carrasco throw a similar pitch mix, Gilbert less so, but all three of them struggled against the Brewers in the last two weeks. All gave up at least four earned runs, and Turnbull is the worst version of the three pitchers.

His 7.86 ERA is concerning, but his 6.46 xERA combined with his struggles on the road throughout his career. Following him will be a below-average Tigers bullpen that will be without their best reliever, Alex Lange. The Brewers might be able to hit this over by themselves.

The Tigers should contribute plenty. They’ll face Eric Lauer and his 83 Stuff+, by far the worst of any Brewers starting pitcher. While the Tigers have had a rough start against left-handed pitching, it was easily their best split last season, and they project to be a league-average offense against southpaws. Eric Lauer is the perfect pitcher to get them on track.

Lauer has routinely outperformed his xERA, but that xERA is currently sitting at 5.45, the worst of his career outside 2020. His fastball, cutter, and slider have all fallen off a cliff velocity-wise, which has resulted in a 45.5% Hard-Hit rate, easily the worst of his career. Following him will be a Brewers bullpen that is very solid but has had plenty of work over the past few games.