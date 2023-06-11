MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 11, 2023

For one, you are probably all aware of my opinion of Martin Perez. I’ve won plenty of times by just taking the over in his games, but when I bet against him for the opposing team, I donate to the Martin Perez fund.

The Texas Rangers come to play when Martin Perez is on the mound. In the National League, Spencer Strider leads in run support when he pitches at 7.33 runs per nine innings. Rich Hill of the Pirates is also in the sevens, but most pitchers are between 3-5 runs per nine innings. In the American League, Martin Perez trounces all. Perez gets, on average, 9.13 runs of support per nine innings. That’s so much higher than everyone else, including Zach Eflin, who ranks second in the AL at 7.70. Do you know who ranks third? Shane McClahanan.

Martin Perez is due for regression. I will keep saying it until I turn blue in the face. His 4.93 xERA has him sitting in the 26th percentile in baseball. He’s doing an average job of limiting hard contact, but his 14th-percentile strikeout rate and 10th-percentile whiff rate tell me this contact will continue to get the best of him. Today, he’s dealing with Rays’ contact.

The Rays are very good against lefties, but they are a juggernaut at home when facing a southpaw. This season, they are rocking a 170 wRC+ against left-handers. The only other team that comes close is the Cardinals, at 150. Next up are the Braves and the Rangers in the 140-ish range. The Rays are simply on another level. Also, as noted before, they show up offensively for Shane McClanahan’s starts.

Shane is very, very good. Jack McMullen just wrote a piece on why he’s the best pitcher in baseball. That’s why this total is lower; we have two pitchers with ERA’s under 4.00. I’m not here to tell you why Shane McClanahan is due for some blow-up, but there are a few things working against him.

For one, his xERA is 3.59, almost a full run higher than his 2.79 mark last season. His 3.51 FIP is the worst of his three-year career, as is his 3.58 xFIP and his 19% K-BB%. He’s facing a Rangers team with a 131 wRC+ against lefties on the road this season, good for third in baseball. Shane also has an issue with allowing free passes, and the Rangers are one of three teams with a walk rate above 11% against lefties.