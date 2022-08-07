MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Red Sox vs. Royals, Blue Jays vs. Twins for August 7, 2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: 2:10 PM EST

Cutter Crawford (RHP, Red Sox) [3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 53.2 IP, 56 K, 17 BB]

Brad Keller (RHP, Royals) [5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.returning13.1 IP, 76 K, 41 BB]

I’m returning to the well after losing on the Red Sox yesterday. I have zero faith in the Royals winning two in a row, and while I was burned yesterday, I don’t think I’ll get burned two days in a row.

It’s easy to lose faith in this Red Sox team as a whole, they are not playing well and they had a really strange deadline where they didn’t get much better. Lucky for them, the one pitcher who has been performing well is on the mound against Brad Keller who they’ve beaten up in the past. If they lose this game, I’m fine losing all hope in them.

Cutter Crawford is that pitcher for the Red Sox. Ever since he was called up in July, he’s been on fire. He rocked a 2.57 ERA in July and in his lone start in August, he threw six innings while only allowing one run against the Astros. He’s been the lone bright spot in the Sox rotation lately.

What we still know is that the Royals are not very good against right-handed pitching as written about yesterday. While they did get to Nate Eovaldi, there is clearly something wrong with the veteran right-hander. He has a major home run problem, and I expected that not to continue against a Royals offense that lacks power output.