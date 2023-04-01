MLB Picks Today, Best Bets for April 1, 2023

While Chris Sale is an excellent pitcher, he’s not quite at the same level he once was. We may never see him sit in the upper 90s with his fastball again, but he’s still a solid option. He’s had plenty of success against this Orioles roster, but that was two years ago. He only threw 5.2 innings last season after dealing with injuries. He didn’t look great this spring, throwing 15 innings and allowing eight runs. It would be best if you took spring training stats with a grain of salt, but what we can’t ignore is a tick down in stuff during spring, which led to only 12 strikeouts in those 15 innings.

Fangraphs projects both bullpens to be in the middle of the pack when we end the 2023 season, and we already saw both of them struggle mightily in the first game. This should be the highest-scoring game of the day.

SIM Value: 10.5 (-129)

The Pick: Orioles vs. Red Sox Over 8.5 (-125) 1.25 U to Win 1 U on BetMGM (Play to 9)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland A’s @ 4:07 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Patrick Sandoval vs. Shintaro Fujinami

The weather and stadium in this game look the complete opposite of the first game we discussed. This game will be played at the Oakland Coliseum, the third-worst run environment in all of baseball, according to baseball savant’s park factor. I checked the weather in Oakland; it’s not your typical California beach weather. It’s supposed to be between 55-57 degrees at game time, with winds blowing from east to west. That’s not a good recipe for a hitter, but excellent for a pitcher. The model projects it as the fourth lowest run environment of the day, -15% compared to the average.

Starting for the Angels is Patrick Sandoval, who not only looked excellent last season, but he was dynamite in the World Baseball Classic. He dominated the USA lineup, then came back and pitched well against a loaded Team Japan squad. I had the chance to interview him this off-season, and I came away believing in his progression.

He’s always had a solid sinker and fastball; his changeup is elite. He’s worked on a slider, throwing it more and more every year, and last year he threw it more than any other pitch. It became another elite secondary offering, recording a -9 run value and a .261 xwOBA last season. Not only was he a better pitcher on the road last season, but he loves pitching against Oakland.