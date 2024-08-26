MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Monday, August 26th, 2024

Bailey Ober has been excellent, but he’s a fly-ball pitcher throwing in a park calling for offense today. The Braves offense could have been better this season, but they are fourth in home runs against right-handed pitching this year. With a total this low, we only need one long ball with runners on base to hit this easily. His 3.88 xFIP tells me that home runs will eventually come for Ober, which should be the spot for it.

Even if Ober does pitch well, the Braves can face a bullpen without their studs today. If Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, and Cole Sands were rested, I’d likely be on the Twins. They aren’t, as Duran and Jax have thrown on back-to-back days, and Cole Sands threw 26 pitches yesterday. Even Jorge Alcala, who’s been regressing, threw 25 pitches three days ago. The Twins will likely have to go into the bottom of their bullpen, which is a terrible unit.

Think about how bad the bottom of the Twins bullpen must be if they rank 22nd in bullpen ERA since July 1st, and that’s with Sands, Jax, and Duran dominating. If the Braves can’t score against them, they should close up shop on the season. I also don’t see Ober dominating; I project two runs over six innings for the right-hander, an average stat line over his last two months on the mound.

It’s also boiling today in Minnesota, hitting the system that failed us last time. It’s profitable long-term for a reason: the ball starts flying at Target Field when we have elevated temperatures. When the temperature is above 76 degrees, and the total is between 7 and 8.5, the over is 98-76-4 (56.3%). It was 10-5 before we took the loss on Saturday, so now it’s 10-6 this season.

I would bet this over to 8 (-105), as I project four runs from each team, and the first one to five may win the game. You can pivot to the Twins’ first five ML if the line gets too expensive on the over, as I am showing a bit of value on that line to -125. I would also consider a Twins’ first five-run line bet at +120 or better. The best value is the over; let’s see some runs.

The Pick: Braves vs. Twins Over 7.5 (-120) Risk 1.2 Units

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Edward Cabrera (5.65 ERA) vs. TBD (— ERA)

The Rockies’ “TBD” is projected to be Ryan Feltner returning from the IL. If it’s not, we’ll likely get some opener before Feltner comes in. Regardless, I didn’t press the “action” button for Feltner because I don’t see any edge in whether he starts or comes in after. This is about playing a system on the Rockies, tailing the rested bullpen, and betting on the better offense.