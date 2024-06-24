MLB & College World Series Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Monday, June 24, 2024

He’s a decent fit for GABP because he hasn’t allowed much hard contact so far, sitting in the 80th percentile or better in quality of contact statistics. He’s done an excellent job keeping the ball in the park, as he’s yet to allow a home run in 25.1 innings.

Spiers velocity was slightly down in his start against the Pirates, but he extra-rested today. His last start was on the 17th, so he’s had a whole week to prepare for this one. On a hot day at home, we should see an uptick in overall stuff.

The Pirates have the second-worst offense against righties this season by wRC+. Since June began, they have ranked 24th with an 83 wRC+. In the last 30 days, 85 wRC+; over the past two weeks, it’s back to 83. It’s not an offense I’m scared of. The Reds’ offense could be better, too, but since June began, they have had 107 wRC+ against lefties.

Regarding the bullpens, the Reds have the advantage (10th in ERA vs. 26th in ERA) but have four quality arms available, while the Pirates only have two. The Reds have Fernando Cruz, Alexis Diaz, Lucas Sims, and Justin Wilson, who all have yet to throw more than 16 pitches in the last three days. The Pirates only have Kyle Nicholas and Josh Fleming, who can say the same. Colin Holderman, the best of the Pirates bunch, will likely not be available, and Bednar was put on the IL.

While the Reds lost Spiers’ last start against the Pirates, I think they will win this one. The Reds should be favorites in the -130 range, so anything to -120 is a play for me.

The Pick: Reds ML (-110) Risk 0.55 Units

Texas A&M vs Tennessee @ 7:00 PM EST

(Projected) Pitching Matchup: Justin Lamkin vs Zander Sechrist

The number one seed has yet to win the Championship since the 1999 Miami Hurricanes, but Tennessee looks like they will be the first in 25 years. They are in the -250 range, which makes sense considering how good they are, but I need a better price. Betting on the Aggies at a hefty underdog price is undoubtedly enticing, but I see Tennessee winning in a pitcher’s duel. However, I’ll be rooting for the Aggies simply because the number one streak of losing is hilarious to me.