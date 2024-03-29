MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions, Odds for March 29, 2024

2024 Record: 3-3 (+1.5 U)

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies @ 3:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Spencer Strider vs. Zack Wheeler

What a pitching matchup. With Gerrit Cole currently on the shelf, Strider and Wheeler are the two best healthy pitchers in Major League baseball. I already really liked this under, but the weather conditions in Philadelphia pushed this to a 1.5-unit play.

Spencer Strider added a curveball; it’s excellent. So good that he only allowed two earned runs through 22 innings of work in spring training. He also added 35 strikeouts to just eight walks. The pitch gives him that third look to hitters he’s been searching for.

A common misconception is that the Phillies own Strider. While they’ve gotten the best of him in the playoffs, the regular season is a different story. Overall, he’s compiled 210 PA against this Phillies current roster. The Phillies opponent’s average against him is .195 with a .293 xwOBA and a 30.5% K-BB rate. Those numbers are fantastic.

Spencer Strider in his career against the Phillies in the regular season:



8 G, 8-0, 47.1 IP, 1.90 ERA, 10 BB, 72 K, — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 29, 2024

The Phillies have been able to beat Strider through the long ball. Most of them have sub-.200 batting averages against him, but six Phillies hitters have a career home run against Strider.

Citizens Bank Park is experiencing more wind than normal. The projections have it at 8-12 MPH, blowing straight in from left field. Outside of Wrigley Field, Citizens Bank Park is the stadium most affected by wind. The Phillies’ greatest strength, the long ball, will be more difficult than on most nights.

Zack Wheeler lines up on the other side. Wheeler has faced this Braves’ current roster even more than Strider has faced the Phillies. Over 323 PA, the Braves have an opponent batting average of .221, a .295 xwOBA, and a 21.7 K-BB rate. Those numbers aren’t quite to Strider’s level, but they are still better than every other pitcher on the board today.