MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Tigers vs. Guardians, Diamondbacks vs. Giants for August 17, 2022

We head to Cleveland for the fourth and final game of a four-game set. Cal Quantrill pitches today, so you know what I’m on.

It’s possible the books are catching on to pricing Cal Quantrill appropriately. The Guardians are anywhere from -200 to -220 on the money line depending on your book, so our only real choice is to tail the first five innings.

Daniel Norris will get the ball for the Tigers today who hasn’t enjoyed a great start to his season. However, it would be unfair of me not to say he’s due for some positive regression based on his xERA at 4.57. Norris has a decently high strikeout rate which is one of few ways he’s been able to get batters out. Unfortunately for Norris, the Guardians don’t strike out much.

The Guardians over the full season have the second worst OPS against left-handed pitching. They still don’t strike out very often but haven’t been nearly as good against southpaws as they are against right-handed pitching. They’ve been much better since the trade deadline, ranking 14th in wRC+ and second to last in strikeout rate against lefties. If Norris can’t strike them out, he’s in for a tough day.

Cal Quantrill will shove yet again today. He’ll face a Tigers team that’s terrible on offense however you want to slice it. If we use that same sample we used for Norris against right-handed pitching, the Tigers rank 28th in walk rate, last in wRC+, OPS, ISO, K rate, and wOBA. Hard to find stats where they don’t rank last in.

Quantrill has faced the Tigers with mixed results this year. First off, he’s been much better at home this season, rocking a 3.16 ERA versus a 4.34 ERA on the road. He faced the Tigers at home, throwing six shutout innings. On the road, he had a bumpy start, allowing three earned runs in four innings. He’s at home and the Tigers can’t hit.