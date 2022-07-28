Marlins vs. Reds, Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for July 28, 2022.

Graham Ashcraft (RHP, Reds) [4-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 59.1 IP, 40 K, 15 BB]

We head to Cincinatti for for the fourth and final game of a four game set. The Reds cashed our money line bet yesterday winning 5-3, and they have now won two of three in this series. Today, we have a very similar matchup as yesterday and nothing will really change for me.

The Marlins have to prove to me they can hit before I stop tailing the opposing team. It’s not simply a fade on the Marlins, it’s tailing the Reds at home against a left-handed pitcher. They faced Trevor Rogers in game one, putting up six runs in 3.2 innings. The Reds got shut down by right-hander Pablo Lopez in game two, but then they got back to their winning ways against lefty Braxton Garrett, putting up five earned runs in five innings.

The Marlins still rank 26th in wRC+ against right-handed pitching, but again, this isn’t a blind tail on Graham Ashcraft. Through 59 innings of work this season for the young righty, a pattern is emerging. He really struggles on the road and he’s been beat up by lineups within his division. He has a 6.66 ERA on the road through five starts but a 3.34 ERA at home through six starts. He has an 11.33 ERA through four starts against opponents within his division, but a 2.11 ERA against opponents outside of his division.

Ashcraft will go up against a lineup that has never seen him and doesn’t scare me one bit. Ashcraft is also due for some positive regression as his xERA sits at 3.71 which places him in the 58th percentile in baseball. Daniel Castano on the other hand is due for negative regression with his 4.47 xERA which sits in the 27th percentile.

It’s clear at this point the Reds get their runs early and then taper off in the later innings. Due to this, I’ll be taking the Reds through the first five innings for the preferred value over the money line.