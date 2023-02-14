College Opening Weekend: What to Watch

It is finally here. College baseball is back and will kick off this Friday, February 17th with high-profile action all day long. Traditionally, some big programs participate in events at a neutral site, playing different teams all weekend. I’ve been asked what the best way to watch games this season is, and without a doubt, I say ESPN+. For any sports fan, this $9.99 monthly subscription gives you access to documentaries, premium content, and any game you could think of.

Picking what to watch this weekend can be a daunting task, as so many teams are playing daily. Below, I’ll make your decisions a bit easier, showcasing some of the top matchups to tune into.

College Baseball Showdown

Streamed on FloBaseball

The College Baseball Showdown is taking place at the newly built Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with a talented lineup of participants. This year’s showdown will feature the Vanderbilt Commodores, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Missouri Tigers, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, and Arkansas Razorbacks. The only con? The games aren’t on TV or ESPN+, rather they will be streamed on FloBaseball, which costs $30 a month. Obviously, if affordable, you could watch some of the brightest teams and players in our game.