MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for White Sox vs. Mariners, Guardians vs. Royals for September 5, 2022

First, let’s talk about line movement. The Mariners opened as short favorites at home at around -130, and at the time of writing, that has come down to -105. You’d think that everyone would be hammering the White Sox with this line movement, but all the money has come in on the Mariners.

We were on the Mariners vs. Guardians game last night, and I thought, if these two teams play tomorrow, they are due for let-down games. I feel bad for these teams; they had to suffer a four-hour rain delay and use the bulk of their bullpens.

The game didn’t even stop after nine innings; it went into the 11th. The Mariners won the game, but now they have to travel from Cleveland to Seattle and play at 6:40 pm EST, which in Seattle is 3:40 pm EST.

The line is adjusting because it’s assumed that some Mariners hitters will have an off day, and the White Sox are in a good spot here. The Mariners are the better team, and I do not doubt they have the magic, but the White Sox are also gunning for this division, and they get to face a left-hander where most of their offense this year comes from.

That left-hander is Marco Gonzales, who has some of the highest discrepancies in baseball between his ERA and his advanced metrics. His 4.82 xERA sits in the 16th percentile, and his 4.93 FIP and xFIP are the worst in the league among those who qualify. That’s right, worst in the company. To put this in perspective, Patrick Corbin has a 4.92 FIP and a 4.17 xFIP.

At some point, this must normalize, and it would make sense that it could happen against these White Sox whose only saving grace is facing a left-hander. Since August 15, the White Sox rank third in wRC+ against lefties, and since the deadline, they have ranked seventh.