MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Twins vs. Guardians for September 19, 2022

We had a solid week in the MLB, going 5-4 which was good for +0.96 Units. September has been a strong month so far and we are close to the highest total of units we have been at all year. My goal is to get to 40, but it doesn’t have to all be in one day. I just have one pick for you in the MLB, but multiple picks for Monday Night Football and plenty of props across the board.

You may be wondering why I’m not on the Sunday Night Baseball system. That system is fading the offense off of playing on Sunday Night Baseball. There wasn’t much travel for the Dodgers, and they are too good to even fit in this. They’ve also crushed Merril Kelly multiple times so I’m not about to fade them.

The Giants and Rockies game has me confused. Chad Kuhl has been the ultimate fade for me and he has been crushed by the Giants on multiple occasions. I’d lean towards the under, but the weather looks great in Colorado. It’s a tough one, so I’ll just be staying away.

2022 MLB Regular Season Record: 207-172 (55%), +36.04 Units

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians: 1:10 pm EST

Sonny Gray (RHP, Twins) [8-4, 2.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 117.2 IP, 116 K, 35 BB]