MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Sunday Night Baseball, Mariners vs. Guardians, Athletics vs. Orioles for September 4, 2022

Historically, however, this is a winning system. I got this data from Action Network and it’s astonishing how profitable it’s been. “Over the last 17 seasons, and over 2500 games, the record towards the under is 1380-1145-118, winning at a 57% rate.” The system is “when both teams in a given matchup have a winning record and the over or under has fewer than 35% of the total individual tickets, that over or under has won 55% of the time since 2005.” Currently, 65% of the money is on over, according to Action Network.

When you have a system winning at 57%, it’s important not to veer from it in a specific matchup where the total looks a bit scary. In this one, we have Mike Clevinger, who hasn’t pitched all that well against the Dodgers and we have a bullpen game for the Dodgers. While the total is high, I think it’s way overvalued, and we won’t see as many runs as most people think.

The Dodgers bullpen is pretty rested, and getting Blake Treinen back from injury is a huge boost to the Dodgers bullpen. The only pitcher who has pitched two days in a row is Almonte, so we should have one of the best bullpens in the majors ready to go.

That bullpen will be started by Ferguson most likely followed by Ryan Pepiot. Pepiot is nasty but sometimes can struggle with command. Pepiot doesn’t have a ton of experience, but we saw a few things click in his last start against the Marlins, throwing six innings of two-run-ball. He won’t be out there for long before the Dodgers bring in their studs to lock it down.

Mike Clevinger could run into problems, but he’s been very solid at getting right-handed bats out this year. Righties are posting a .567 OPS against him versus a .752 OPS versus lefties. A lot of the best bats in the Dodgers lineup are right-handed, including Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Will Smith, and Justin Turner. I don’t expect him to pitch all that well, but the Padres bullpen is very rested as well.

This total opened at 9 and has since moved to 9.5 with 80% of the money on it. I’ll gladly take the extra bit of value. The “sharp” side could be on the over based on that line movement, with more public tickets on the under and more big money bets on the over. This data comes to us from Action Network, but I’m more than willing to fade that and stick with the system that has been profitable for years.