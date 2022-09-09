MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Reds vs. Brewers, Guardians vs. Twins for September 9, 2022

Dylan Bundy (RHP, Twins) [8-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 118.1 IP, 84 K, 25 BB]

We head to Minnesota for the first game of a third game set. You see who’s pitching, need I say more?

For anyone new, Cal Quantrill is my most profitable pitcher for two years running. The books and most people consistently undervalue him due to his high FIP, xFIP, and xERA. He continues to defy the advanced metrics, and for some reason, the Guardians bats tend to pull through for him more often than not.

Not only do I like Quantrill today, but I love the Cleveland bats. They’ll face Dylan Bundy who they knocked around in his lone start against them this season. They put up six hits and three runs, two of them earned, in five innings against him on June 29th. I seem to write this same sentence every time they face a pitcher similar to Bunday, but the Guardians excel off right-handed pitchers who rely on a fastball/slider combination. Bundy’s two favorite pitches are his fastball and slider, throwing them almost 64% of the time.

The Twins just finished up a hard-fought series against the Yankees in New York, and now have to travel to Minnesota without an off day. The Guardians had an off day to rest the bullpen, which is one of the best in the league. I get Cal Quantrill with a rested bullpen behind him facing off against a pitcher they match up well against. That’s enough for me.

Quantrill has pitched once against the Twins this season, throwing eight innings while allowing three earned runs. We won that game, but it was close because Eli Morgan allowed two late runs but the Guardians ultimately won in extra innings. We shouldn’t see Morgan today as most of the better arms will be available after that much-needed rest day.