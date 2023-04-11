MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 11

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

2023 Straight Plays Record: 20-16 (+3.66 U)

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 1-5 (-0.95 U)

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Ryan Weathers vs. David Peterson

Today will be a battle between two great offenses facing off against two starting pitchers I’m worried about, along with suspect bullpens. Let’s get into it.

Similarly to my play in Astros vs. Pirates, I like to fade young pitchers with command issues with these new rules. Framber Valdez experienced a rougher start than usual, and it was the Pirates. He couldn’t find the zone, and you could tell he felt rushed. It led to two runs, which isn’t a lot, but I’m sure it was a bit more than people expected. Roasny Contreras was the main culprit, a 23-year-old with a history of command issues. He couldn’t find the zone and couldn’t reset on the mound, leading to a blow-up outing. To hit this over, we need one of these pitchers to have a day similar to Roansy, and I believe both pitchers have those same tendencies.

Both Ryan Weathers and David Peterson have solid stuff. Peterson more than Weathers, but Weather’s fastball velocity rose from the previous year from about 94 MPH to 95-96 MPH. It was good to see that from the 23-year-old, but his fastball still didn’t perform well in that game. It graded out well according to Stuff+ (107), but the average exit velocity off the pitch against Arizona was faster than it came in (96.7 MPH). The Mets have a superior offense to Arizona, and Weathers got to make his first start at home. Now he’s on the road facing a Mets team that was one of baseball’s best against changeups.

Baseball Savant

The changeup graded out at 78, according to Stuff+. He threw it 35.6% of the time in his last start, double the amount of his sweeper. The sweeper graded out as above average, rocking a 110 Stuff+. The issue is the command of the pitch, and as you can see below, many of the great hitters in the Mets lineup have no problems with sliders. Weathers throws more of a Sweeper, but unfortunately, we have no data to see how the Mets perform against slower sliders, but I think this data from 2022 gives us a solid picture.